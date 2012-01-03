Questions Wanted! SPACE.com Chats With Space Station Crew Wednesday

Six space station astronauts will celebrate New Year's in space. Top (left to right): European astronaut Andre Kuipers and American Don Pettit. Bottom (left to right): Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, American Dan Burbank, and cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Anatoly Ivanishin.

Astronauts Dan Burbank and André Kuipers are currently floating more than 200 miles above Earth on the International Space Station, along with four other crewmembers who are all living and working in space.

On Wednesday (Jan. 4), SPACE.com reporter Clara Moskowitz will interview the two spaceflyers in a live web chat to be broadcast on NASA TV. She'll ask the astronauts about life in orbit, and what's coming up for the six-man international crew.

What questions do YOU have for the space men? Some questions submitted by readers in the comments below, and on SPACE.com's Facebook page, will be asked during the live interview tomorrow.

Burbank, commander of the space station, is one of two NASA astronauts currently serving long-duration stints on the orbiting outpost — the other is flight engineer Don Petit. Kupiers is representing the Netherlands as an astronaut from the European Space Agency, while three Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov, Anatoly Ivanishin and Oleg Kononenko, round out the crew.

To watch the interview, tune in to NASA TV on Wednesday at 9:35 a.m. EST here: www.nasa.gov/ntv.

You can follow SPACE.com assistant managing editor Clara Moskowitz on Twitter @ClaraMoskowitz. Follow SPACE.com for the latest in space science and exploration news on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.