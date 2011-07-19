Trending

Vesta Sizes Up Space Wallpaper

(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/JAXA/ESA)

This space wallpaper shows the comparative sizes of nine asteroids. Up until now, Lutetia, with a diameter of 81 miles (130 kilometers), was the largest asteroid visited by a spacecraft, which occurred during a flyby. Vesta, which is also considered a protoplanet because it's a large body that almost became a planet, dwarfs all other small bodies in this image, with its diameter sizing up at approximately 330 miles (530 kilometers).

