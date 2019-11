Work is done to clear the Plum Brook water pumps of debris.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a diver emerges after working on the Plum Brook water pumps in Lake Erie. Divers had to flush the intake line and clear it of mud, silt, and debris regularly.

