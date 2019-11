One of three of NASA's Deep Space Network complexes, located in Australia.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, is pictured a 1990 view of Canberra 70m (230 ft.) antenna with flags from the three Deep Space Network sites. The Canberra Deep Space Communications Complex, located outside Canberra, Australia, is one of the three complexes which comprise NASA's Deep Space Network. The other complexes are located in Goldstone, California, and Madrid, Spain.

