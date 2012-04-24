The Eastern North Atlantic Space Wallpaper

Flying at an altitude of about 240 miles over the eastern North Atlantic, the Expedition 30 crew aboard the International Space Station photographed this nighttime scene. This view looks northeastward. Center point coordinates are 46.8 degrees north latitude and 14.3 degrees west longitude. The night lights of the cities of Ireland, in the foreground, and the United Kingdom, in the back and to the right, are contrasted by the bright sunrise in the background. The greens and purples of the Aurora Borealis are seen along the rest of the horizon.This image was taken on March 28, 2012.
(Image: © NASA)
Taken aboard the International Space Station, this space wallpaper looks northeastward with Ireland in the foreground, and the UK to the back and right. The sun rises in the background, while the Aurora Borealis glows along the rest of the horizon. This image was taken on March 28, 2012.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.