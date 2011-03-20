'Supermoon' Photos from Around the World: March 19, 2011

Washington Moonrise
Skywatcher Tim McCord of Entiat, Washington caught this amazing view of the March 19, 2011 full moon - called a supermoon because the moon was at perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit - using a camera-equipped telescope.
Supermoon Rises: The Full Moon of March 19, 2011
The full moon of March 19, 2011 - a so-called supermoon - rises over the villiage of Brill in the U.K. as seen by skywatcher Ian Griffin.
Airplane Silhouette
Skywatcher Tony Hoffman in New York City snapped this montage of photos as a plane crosses the disk of the full moon on March 19, 2011 during a so-called "supermoon."
The Supermoon Cometh
What appears to be an enormous full moon begins to rise over Grand Rapids, Michigan in this amazing photo from skywatcher Susan Wagener taken on March 19, 2011.
Supermoon: Big Light, Big Cities
The "supermoon" full moon of March 19, 2011 shines over the lights of New York City (left) and Newark, NJ as seen from a hilltop in West Orange, NJ.
Supermoon Over Grand Rapids
The full moon of March 19, 2011 hangs low over Grand Rapids, Michigan in this photo taken by skywatcher Susan Wagener.
Supermoon Over India
The "supermoon" of March 19, 2011 as it appeared to skywatcher Sajjad Fazel of Manipal, India during the biggest full moon of the year.
Moon Over Potomac
Skywatcher Peg Yates caught this view of the full moon of March 19, 2011 rising over the Potomac River from the northern neck of Virginia.
Under a Russian Moon
The full moon of March 2011, as it appeared to skywatcher Dmtriy S. Benbau in Ekaterinburg, Russia March 19 during a so-called "supermoon."
Abraham Lincoln vs. Supermoon
The full moon is seen as it rises near the Lincoln Memorial, Saturday, March 19, 2011, in Washington. The full moon tonight is called a super perigee moon since it is at its closest to Earth in 2011. The last full moon so big and close to Earth occurred in March 1993.