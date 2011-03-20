'Supermoon' Photos from Around the World: March 19, 2011

Washington Moonrise

Tim McCord

Skywatcher Tim McCord of Entiat, Washington caught this amazing view of the March 19, 2011 full moon - called a supermoon because the moon was at perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit - using a camera-equipped telescope.

Supermoon Rises: The Full Moon of March 19, 2011

Ian Griffin

The full moon of March 19, 2011 - a so-called supermoon - rises over the villiage of Brill in the U.K. as seen by skywatcher Ian Griffin.

Airplane Silhouette

Tony Hoffman

Skywatcher Tony Hoffman in New York City snapped this montage of photos as a plane crosses the disk of the full moon on March 19, 2011 during a so-called "supermoon."

The Supermoon Cometh

Susan Wagener

What appears to be an enormous full moon begins to rise over Grand Rapids, Michigan in this amazing photo from skywatcher Susan Wagener taken on March 19, 2011.

Supermoon: Big Light, Big Cities

Tariq Malik/SPACE.com

The "supermoon" full moon of March 19, 2011 shines over the lights of New York City (left) and Newark, NJ as seen from a hilltop in West Orange, NJ.

Supermoon Over Grand Rapids

Susan Wagener

The full moon of March 19, 2011 hangs low over Grand Rapids, Michigan in this photo taken by skywatcher Susan Wagener.

Supermoon Over India

Sajjad Fazel

The "supermoon" of March 19, 2011 as it appeared to skywatcher Sajjad Fazel of Manipal, India during the biggest full moon of the year.

Moon Over Potomac

Peg Yates

Skywatcher Peg Yates caught this view of the full moon of March 19, 2011 rising over the Potomac River from the northern neck of Virginia.

Virginia Moon Over Potomac

Peg Yates

Skywatcher Peg Yates caught this view of the full moon of March 19, 2011 rising over the Potomac River from the northern neck of Virginia.

Under a Russian Moon

Dmitry Benbau

The full moon of March 2011, as it appeared to skywatcher Dmtriy S. Benbau in Ekaterinburg, Russia March 19 during a so-called "supermoon."

Abraham Lincoln vs. Supermoon

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The full moon is seen as it rises near the Lincoln Memorial, Saturday, March 19, 2011, in Washington. The full moon tonight is called a super perigee moon since it is at its closest to Earth in 2011. The last full moon so big and close to Earth occurred in March 1993.