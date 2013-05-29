Spellbinding Star Trails Dazzle Over India's Devasthal Peak (Photo)

Veteran astrophotographer Ajay Talwar of the photography group The World at Night took this photo of star trails above Devasthal Peak in Uttarakhand, India on March 11, 2013.

Star trails shine above Devasthal Peak in Northern India in this captivating night sky photo.

Veteran astrophotographer Ajay Talwar of the photography group The World at Night captured this image from Uttarakhand, India, on March 11.

This image captures star trails over the newly-constructed Devasthal Optical Telescope. Located high atop the Devasthal peak in Uttarakhand, India, the telescope will become the largest in the country when it officially opens. It is expected to be operational by late 2013.

Star trails are created by long exposure times that cause the stars to appear as if they are trailing in arcs similar to the rotation of the Earth.

