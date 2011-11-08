ESO's Very Large Telescope with Laser Beam Space Wallpaper

A glowing laser shines forth from the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope, creating an artificial star 90 km above the surface of the Earth used to fine-tune the telescope's optics. (Image: © ESO/G. Hüdepohl ( www.atacamaphoto.com ))

