Space Foundation Seeks 'Space Heroes'

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. ? BuzzLightyear? Capt. Kirk? KennedySpace Center Director Robert Cabana?

Story Musgrave? JohnGlenn? Former NASA Administrator Mike Griffin?

Or maybe famed NASA Flight DirectorGene Kranz becausefailure was not an option.

Who is your spacehero?

The Space Foundation wants to know.

"Space Heroes can be found manyplaces: in the movies,in comic books and graphic novels, on television and in real life. Nomatterwho they are or where they come from, space heroes inspire others tolearn andexplore," the foundation said in a news release.

Established in 1983, the SpaceFoundation advocates for allsectors of the space industry -- civil, commercial, military andintelligence.

Its mission: "To advance space-relatedendeavors to inspire, enable, and propel humanity."

Begun earlier this month, thefoundation's "SpaceHeroes" survey simply asks who rocks your universe and why. The aim istodetermine who inspires people to support and promote space exploration.

Take the survey atwww.spacefoundation.org.

