Credit: Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, NASA Johnson Space Center

For astronauts in space, the Earth is always an amazing sight and the year 2017 offered dazzling (and sometimes frightening) views of our home planet from space. From hurricanes and volcanoes to amazing sunsets, see the best photos of 2017 here. See NASA's video of best astronaut photos from 2017 here! This Image: The massive storm system named Hurricane Jose slammed into the Caribbean Islands on Sept. 6, 2017.