For astronauts in space, the Earth is always an amazing sight and the year 2017 offered dazzling (and sometimes frightening) views of our home planet from space. From hurricanes and volcanoes to amazing sunsets, see the best photos of 2017 here. See NASA's video of best astronaut photos from 2017 here! This Image: The massive storm system named Hurricane Jose slammed into the Caribbean Islands on Sept. 6, 2017.
At the center of a beautiful section of lights along the northeastern coast of the United States, New York City and Newark, NJ glow brightly. The lights string out from Philadelphia, PA to Hartford, CT.
Along the Priest River in northern Idaho, this strange, checkerboard pattern jumped out of the landscape. The white squares are made of the snow collected on deforested land where trees were removed for logging.
Outside Moab City in Utah, 23 colorful ponds on 400 acres. The ponds are used to harvest muriate of potash for fertilzer.
Covering nearly 1,930 square miles (5,000 square kilometers) of western Sudan, the central Meidob Volcanic Field is believed to be less than 6 million years old. The field consists of maar craters, lava domes and cinder cones from numerous vents on the surface.
Lights reveal some of the more populated areas in Northwestern Europe.
As sunrise begins and a portion of the solar disc rises above the horizon, clouds, resembling a mountain range, and several layers of the atmosphere are clear over the Philippine Sea.
Steam and ash rise into the atmosphere as Mount Etna Erupts in Sicily.
The stunning Betsiboka Estuary in Madagascar offers gorgeous images and painful reminders of the effects of deforestation: the red color of the water comes from fertile soil washing into the ocean.
Surrounded by the bluest waters, the Big Island in Hawaii offers a refuge of green in the ocean even with a snow-covered mountaintop.
Naples glows brightly in this night image of Italy from the International Space Station. Unlit areas represent agricultural fields and, the large circular dark spot is Mount Vesuvius.
In the Seychelles Islands, the Cosmoledo Atoll offers stunningly blue waters.
Astronauts captured this extraordinary image of the Namib Desert in Namibia, the oldest coastal desert in the world.
In Kazakhstan, Lake Alakol is covered with a layer of wintery white ice.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa sports a coat of snow.
The aurora borealis glows with an eerie yet beautiful green over Canada
Across the steppes of southern Russia, a series of parallel lines create a windbreak. The shelterbelt protects crops from wind blowing across the steppe.