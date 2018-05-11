The European Space Agency's 35-meter radio dish in New Norcia, Australia helps NASA track its InSight spacecraft after it launched toward Mars on May 5. This tracking station served as a backup to NASA's own Deep Space Network during the early operations of InSight's journey to the Red Planet, because its location in the southern hemisphere provided "very good visibility of the trajectory to Mars," ESA officials said. [View more of the album]
Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov (left) and Oleg Artymev peek through a window of the International Space Station's Cupola observatory. Shkaplerov tweeted the photo on May 9 in honor of Victory Day, a Russian holiday commemorating the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. "On Red Square in Moscow and in all major cities parades pass, and we @OlegMKS also decided to make a solemn flight over the planet in our space tank," Shkaplerov tweeted. [View more of the album]
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory watched as this enormous coronal hole rotated into view last week. The opening extends about halfway across the face of the sun and is spewing out solar wind that could cause auroras if it reaches Earth. [View more of the album]
Flames from a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket rise from Space Launch Complex 3 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California as NASA's Mars Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations (InSight) mission blasts off on a mission to the Red Planet. InSight launched Saturday morning (May 5) at 7:05 a.m. EDT (1105 GMT, 4:05 a.m. local California time). [View more of the album]
Happy Star Wars Day! During a movie night at the International Space Station, the Expedition 54 crew watched a special zero-g screening of "The Last Jedi" on their projection screen. "Space Station movie night, complete with "bungee cord chairs', drink bags, and a science fiction flick!" Vande Hei wrote on Twitter.[View more of the album]
A mysterious "companion" that may be a newborn alien planet has been spotted zooming through space along with two young stars, a new study reports. Astronomers discovered the newfound object while studying CS Cha, a 2-million- to 3-million-year-old binary system that lies about 540 light-years from Earth. It's unclear at the moment what the companion is, study team members said. [Newfound Object May Be a Giant, Newborn Exoplanet (Photos)]
This photo captured from Mount Wilson in California shows the trail of NASA's Mars InSight lander over Los Angeles after launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base on May 5, 2018. A thick blanket of fog prevented onlookers from being able to see the Atlas V rocket as it soared into orbit, but the murky weather didn't stop all of InSight's spectators from catching a glimpse of the rocket's ascent. [The Best Views of NASA's InSight Mars Lander Launch? From an Airplane and Mountain!]
The Cassini spacecraft orbited Saturn from the summer of 2004 until Sept. 15, 2017, when the low-on-fuel probe performed an intentional death dive into the ringed planet's cloud tops. NASA has continued to release Cassini photos after the spacecraft's demise, like this image published on May 7. Taken in 2006, this view shows Saturn's arcing limb, its razor-thin rings (seen edge on) and three of Saturn's many moons.[Saturn's Gorgeous Rings and 3 Moons Shine in Stunning Cassini Photo]
NASA's Terra satellite captured this image of Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano on May 6, 2018, using its Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) instrument. The yellow-green "hotspots" are newly formed fissures and lava flows; red is vegetation, and the gray-black areas are old lava flows. [Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Eruption Spotted from Space (Photos)]
The United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket stands tall at Space Launch Complex 3 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The rocket’s main booster measures 107 feet (32.5 meters) long. With the payload stacked on top, it stands 188 feet (57.3 meters) tall. Its upper stage is a Centaur rocket that will insert InSight into a low Earth orbit before accelerating it out of Earth’s gravitational pull and on track to the Red Planet.[Launch Photos: NASA's InSight Mars Lander Blasts Off on Atlas V Rocket]
