This photo captured from Mount Wilson in California shows the trail of NASA's Mars InSight lander over Los Angeles after launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base on May 5, 2018. A thick blanket of fog prevented onlookers from being able to see the Atlas V rocket as it soared into orbit, but the murky weather didn't stop all of InSight's spectators from catching a glimpse of the rocket's ascent. [ The Best Views of NASA's InSight Mars Lander Launch? From an Airplane and Mountain!