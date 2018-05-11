Credit: Doug Ellison/NASA

This photo captured from Mount Wilson in California shows the trail of NASA's Mars InSight lander over Los Angeles after launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base on May 5, 2018. A thick blanket of fog prevented onlookers from being able to see the Atlas V rocket as it soared into orbit, but the murky weather didn't stop all of InSight's spectators from catching a glimpse of the rocket's ascent.