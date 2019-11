This space wallpaper combines a photograph of seasonal dark flows on a Martian slope with a grid of colors based on data collected by a mineral-mapping spectrometer observing the same area. Image released Feb. 10, 2014. (Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/UA/JHU-APL)

