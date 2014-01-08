First Look | Space Wallpaper

This amazing space wallpaper is Gemini Planet Imager’s first light image of Beta Pictoris b—a planet orbiting the star Beta Pictoris. The star, Beta Pictoris, is blocked in this image by a mask so its light doesn’t interfere with the light of the planet. (Image: © Processing by Christian Marois, NRC)

