Technician prepare for a test in the Noise Research Program at Lewis Research Center on Aug. 17, 1967.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, techicians prepare for a test in the Noise Research Program on a hangar apron at Lewis Research Center, now known as John H. Glenn Research Center, Cleveland, Ohio, on Aug. 17, 1967.

Noise from aircraft engines presents problems for wildlife and people and NASA has undertaken various programs to reduce aircraft engine noise.

