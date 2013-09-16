Trending

Soyuz Descent | Space Wallpaper

By Spaceflight 

Expedition 36 Landing: Soyuz Descent
This space wallpaper shows the Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft with Expedition 36 Commander Pavel Vinogradov, Flight Engineer Alexander Misurkin and Flight Engineer Chris Cassidy aboard, as it lands near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Sept. 11, 2013.
(Image: © NASA/Bill Ingalls)

This space wallpaper shows the Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft with Expedition 36 Commander Pavel Vinogradov of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), Flight Engineer Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineer Chris Cassidy of NASA aboard, is it lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013. Vinogradov, Misurkin and Cassidy returned to Earth after five and a half months on the International Space Station.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.