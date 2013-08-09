This stunning space wallpaper shows the ancient cratered southern highlands of Mars. Faint traces of a wet past are seen in the form of channels (lower center), fluidized debris around craters (bottom right) and blocks of eroded sediments (top left). Volcanic activity may have deposited the fine dusting of dark material visible in the top left. This image was released Aug. 1, 2013.
Ancient Traces | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/DLR/FU Berlin (G. Neukum))
