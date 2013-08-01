Green Snow | Space Wallpaper

This space wallpaper shows the region where carbon monoxide snow has formed around the star. The carbon monoxide is shown here in green, and begins at a distance of more than 30 astronomical units from TW Hydrae. (Image: © ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO))

This space wallpaper shows the region where carbon monoxide snow has formed around the star. The carbon monoxide is shown here in green, and begins at a distance of more than 30 astronomical units from TW Hydrae. Aside from being necessary for planetary and comet formation, carbon monoxide is needed for the creation of methanol which is a fundamental building block required for life. This image was released July 18, 2013. Wallpapers Standard

