Trending

Green Snow | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Carbon Monoxide Snow Line TW Hydrae space wallpaper
This space wallpaper shows the region where carbon monoxide snow has formed around the star. The carbon monoxide is shown here in green, and begins at a distance of more than 30 astronomical units from TW Hydrae.
(Image: © ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO))

This space wallpaper shows the region where carbon monoxide snow has formed around the star. The carbon monoxide is shown here in green, and begins at a distance of more than 30 astronomical units from TW Hydrae. Aside from being necessary for planetary and comet formation, carbon monoxide is needed for the creation of methanol which is a fundamental building block required for life. This image was released July 18, 2013.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.