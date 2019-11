The swing arms move away, signaling the launch of Apollo 11.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, at 9:32 a.m. EDT on July 16, 1969, the swing arms move away and a plume of flame signals the liftoff of the Apollo 11 Saturn V space vehicle and astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin E. Aldrin, Jr. from Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A.

