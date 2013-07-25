Trending

Frosty Landmark | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Snow Line in TW Hydrae 1920
This space wallpaper is an artist's concept of the snow line in TW Hydrae, which shows the water ice covered dust grains in the inner disc (4.5–30 astronomical units, blue) and carbon monoxide ice covered grains in the outer disc (>30 astronomical units, green).
(Image: © B. Saxton & A. Angelich/NRAO/AUI/NSF/ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO))

A snow line has been imaged in a far-off infant planetary system for the very first time as seen in this cool space wallpaper. The image shows an artist’s concept of the snow line, located in the disc around the Sun-like star TW Hydrae, which promises to tell us more about the formation of planets and comets, the factors that decide their composition, and the history of the Solar System. This image was released July 18, 2013.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.