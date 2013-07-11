Space History Photo: X-2 with Collapsed Nose Wheel

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, this 1952 photograph shows the X-2 #2 with a collapsed nose landing gear after landing on the first glide flight at Edwards Air Force Base. The aircraft pitched at landing, slid along its main skid and contacted the ground with the right wingtip bumper skid causing it to break off. The nose wheel had collapsed upon contacting the ground.

The National Advisory Committe on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).