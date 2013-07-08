Lunching | Space Wallpaper

Trending

Quasar Artist's Impression How Galaxies Refuel space wallpaper
This fascinating space wallpaper is an artist’s impression showing light from the heart of a background galaxy, which allowed scientists to explore how galaxies refuel.
(Image: © ESO/L. Calçada/ESA/AOES Medialab)

This fascinating space wallpaper is an artist’s impression showing light from the heart of a background galaxy, which allowed scientists to explore how galaxies refuel. In this image, a quasar, the bright object to the left of the center, shines through gas traveling from the interstellar medium into the heart of the galaxy. This image was released July 4, 2013.

