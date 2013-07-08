Lunching | Space Wallpaper

This fascinating space wallpaper is an artist’s impression showing light from the heart of a background galaxy, which allowed scientists to explore how galaxies refuel. (Image: © ESO/L. Calçada/ESA/AOES Medialab)

This fascinating space wallpaper is an artist’s impression showing light from the heart of a background galaxy, which allowed scientists to explore how galaxies refuel. In this image, a quasar, the bright object to the left of the center, shines through gas traveling from the interstellar medium into the heart of the galaxy. This image was released July 4, 2013. Wallpapers Standard

