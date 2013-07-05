Trending

Heights and Hues | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Olympus Mons Volcano Topographical Map Mars space wallpaper
This vivid space wallpaper is a color-coded topographical map of the southeastern flank of the Olympus Mons volcano on Mars.
(Image: © ESA/DLR/FU Berlin (G. Neukum))

This vivid space wallpaper is a color-coded topographical map of the southeastern flank of the Olympus Mons volcano on Mars. The transitions from the sloping flanks of the volcano (white, red and yellow colors) to the steep cliff faces (green to light blue) and the smooth plains at its base (dark blue) can clearly be seen. The image was taken by the High Resolution Stereo Camera on ESA’s Mars Express on Jan. 21, 2013 and released April 2, 2013.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.