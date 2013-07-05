Heights and Hues | Space Wallpaper

This vivid space wallpaper is a color-coded topographical map of the southeastern flank of the Olympus Mons volcano on Mars. The transitions from the sloping flanks of the volcano (white, red and yellow colors) to the steep cliff faces (green to light blue) and the smooth plains at its base (dark blue) can clearly be seen. The image was taken by the High Resolution Stereo Camera on ESA’s Mars Express on Jan. 21, 2013 and released April 2, 2013.

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

