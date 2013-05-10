Trending

Shadow on Earth | Space Wallpaper

Solar Eclipse Shadow on Earth space wallpaper
On May 10, 2013, the sun experienced what's called an annular eclipse. NASA's Terra satellite didn't observe the eclipse directly, but it did see the moon's shadow darkening the region northeast of Australia as seen in this stunning space wallpaper.
On May 10, 2013, the sun experienced what's called an annular eclipse. NASA's Terra satellite didn't observe the eclipse directly, but it did see the moon's shadow darkening the region northeast of Australia as seen in this stunning space wallpaper. The image was captured by Terra's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on May 9, 2013.

