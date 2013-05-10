On May 10, 2013, the sun experienced what's called an annular eclipse. NASA's Terra satellite didn't observe the eclipse directly, but it did see the moon's shadow darkening the region northeast of Australia as seen in this stunning space wallpaper. The image was captured by Terra's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on May 9, 2013.
Shadow on Earth | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/Goddard/MODIS Rapid Response Team)
