Shadow on Earth | Space Wallpaper

On May 10, 2013, the sun experienced what's called an annular eclipse. NASA's Terra satellite didn't observe the eclipse directly, but it did see the moon's shadow darkening the region northeast of Australia as seen in this stunning space wallpaper. (Image: © NASA/Goddard/MODIS Rapid Response Team)

On May 10, 2013, the sun experienced what's called an annular eclipse. NASA's Terra satellite didn't observe the eclipse directly, but it did see the moon's shadow darkening the region northeast of Australia as seen in this stunning space wallpaper. The image was captured by Terra's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on May 9, 2013. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

