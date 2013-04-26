This beautiful space wallpaper shows a sunset at Concordia research station in Antarctica. The wooden platforms are for observation posts for astronomers. At the southern tip of the world Concordia receives no sunlight for around four months each year. This photo was released April 25, 2013.
Red Concordia | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/IPEV/PNRA-A.Salam)
