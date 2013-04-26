Trending

Red Concordia | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Concordia Research Station Sunset space wallpaper
This beautiful space wallpaper shows a sunset at Concordia research station in Antarctica. The wooden platforms are for observation posts for astronomers. At the southern tip of the world Concordia receives no sunlight for around four months each year.
(Image: © ESA/IPEV/PNRA-A.Salam)

This beautiful space wallpaper shows a sunset at Concordia research station in Antarctica. The wooden platforms are for observation posts for astronomers. At the southern tip of the world Concordia receives no sunlight for around four months each year. This photo was released April 25, 2013.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.