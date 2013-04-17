Trending

Space History Photo: Instrumentation in A-29

By Tech 

space history, NACA, research
A view of the instrumentation inside the A-29 recording high altitude flight data.
(Image: © GRC.)

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a view from May, 1944, while recording high altitude flight data in a flying laboratory at the Aircraft Engine Research Laboratory of the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, Cleveland, Ohio, now known as the John H. Glenn Research Center at Lewis Field. The aircraft is a modified B-29 bomber manufactured by Boeing, and backbone of the World War II effort. It was used to determine what conditions cause ice to form on wings and aircraft surfaces.

The National Advisory Committe on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.