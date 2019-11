This rig was developed at the MASTIF to train astronauts in how to gain control of a spacecraft moving in multiple directions at the same time.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, an image of MASTIF — Multiple Axis Space Test Inertia Facility — which was developed for Project Mercury to train astronauts in gaining control over a spacecraft that could move in multiple directions at once — pitching, rolling and yawing all at the same time.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).