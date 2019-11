In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a worker spray paints one of the quadrant walls and a shielding wall surrounding the reactor pressure tank. The quadrants were twenty-five to twenty-seven feet deep and filled with water. The water provides shielding for the radioactive materials that were transported along the canal basin.

