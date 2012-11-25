Planck Spots Hot Gas Bridging Galaxy Cluster Pair Space Wallpaper

Planck has discovered a bridge of hot gas that connects galaxy clusters Abell 399 (lower centre) and Abell 401 (top left) as seen in this space wallpaper. The galaxy pair is located about a billion light-years from Earth, and the gas bridge extends approximately 10 million light-years between them. The image shows the two galaxy clusters as seen at optical wavelengths with ground-based telescopes and through the Sunyaev-Zel'dovich effect (in orange) with ESA's Planck satellite.

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

