SEST at La Silla Space Wallpaper

The 15-metre Swedish-ESO Submillimeter Telescope (SEST) at ESO's La Silla observing site in the southern part of the Atacama desert of Chile. (Image: © Iztok Boncina/ESO)

This cool space wallpaper shows 15-metre Swedish-ESO Submillimeter Telescope (SEST) at ESO's La Silla observing site in the southern part of the Atacama desert of Chile. Designed to observe at sub-millimetric wavelengths, SEST was built in 1987 on La Silla and decommissioned in 2003. 2400 metres above sea level, La Silla was ESO's first observing site. Currently La Silla hosts ESO's 3.6-m telescope, the New Technology Telescope (NTT), and the 2.2-m Max-Planck-ESO telescope. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

