Intense radiation from newly born, ultra-bright stars in nebula N83B, also known as NGC 1748, carve out a large cavity in the gas surrounding them in this stunning space wallpaper. The "bubble" of vanished gas is 25 light years in diameter.
Massive Infant Stars Carve Holes Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, ESA, Mohammad Heydari-Malayeri (Observatoire de Paris, France))
