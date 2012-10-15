Trending

Massive Infant Stars Carve Holes Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

(Image: © NASA, ESA, Mohammad Heydari-Malayeri (Observatoire de Paris, France))

Intense radiation from newly born, ultra-bright stars in nebula N83B, also known as NGC 1748, carve out a large cavity in the gas surrounding them in this stunning space wallpaper. The "bubble" of vanished gas is 25 light years in diameter.

