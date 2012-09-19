In this space wallpaper, Space shuttle Endeavour takes to the sky from the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:22 a.m. EDT mounted atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, or SCA. In the background is the 525-foot-tall Vehicle Assembly Building where the shuttles were attached to their external fuel tank/solid rocket booster stacks. This image was taken Sept. 19, 2012.
Endeavour Takes Off Atop Shuttle Carrier Aircraft Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/Kim Shiflett)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.