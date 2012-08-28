Proba-2’s Microcamera Snaps Hurricane Isaac Space Wallpaper

An experimental camera smaller than an espresso cup on ESA’s Proba-2 microsatellite caught this view of soon-to-be Hurricane Isaac as it moved west of the Florida coast into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. (Image: © ESA)

An experimental camera smaller than an espresso cup on ESA’s Proba-2 microsatellite caught this view of soon-to-be Hurricane Isaac as it moved west of the Florida coast into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday in this space wallpaper. The small satellite’s X-Cam – Exploration Camera – acquired this image on Aug. 27, 2012. At the time, Isaac was a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of around 100 km/hr, with storm-force winds extending around 360 km from its centre. Wallpapers Standard

