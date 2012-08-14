Mars Express Marks the Spot for Curiosity landing Space Wallpaper

Trending

Mars Express Marks the Spot for Curiosity landing
Gale Crater is 154 km wide and is located at latitude 5.4 degrees south and longitude 137.9 degrees east.
(Image: © ESA/DLR/FU Berlin (G. Neukum))

In this space wallpaper, Gale Crater is 154 km wide and is located at latitude 5.4 degrees south and longitude 137.9 degrees east. This image, taken by the High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) of Mars Express, has a resolution of 100 metres per pixel. It is colour-coded based on a digital terrain model derived from stereo image data.

