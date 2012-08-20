Trending

Space History Photo: Irwin Next to Rover

By Spaceflight 

space history, lunar roving vehicle, mount hadley
Astronaut Irwin roving around the lunar surface.
(Image: © NASA | David R. Scott)

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Astronaut James B. Irwin, Lunar Module pilot, works at the Lunar Roving Vehicle during the first Apollo 15 lunar surface extravehicular activity (EVA-1) at the Hadley-Apennine landing site in July 31, 1971.

The shadow of the Lunar Module "Falcon" is in the foreground. This view is looking northeast, with Mount Hadley in the background. This photograph was taken by Astronaut David R. Scott, Commander.

