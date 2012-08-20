Space History Photo: Irwin Next to Rover

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Astronaut James B. Irwin, Lunar Module pilot, works at the Lunar Roving Vehicle during the first Apollo 15 lunar surface extravehicular activity (EVA-1) at the Hadley-Apennine landing site in July 31, 1971.

The shadow of the Lunar Module "Falcon" is in the foreground. This view is looking northeast, with Mount Hadley in the background. This photograph was taken by Astronaut David R. Scott, Commander.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).