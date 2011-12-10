Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Dec.11, 2011

Monster Black Holes Are Most Massive Ever Discovered

Gemini Observatory/AURA artwork by Lynette Cook

Scientists have discovered the largest black holes known to date, supermassive black holes that weigh more than 9 billion times the mass of our sun. [Read More]

Asian Space Race Is Heating Up, US Policy Expert Warns

China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology

Increasing tensions between Asian space nations make future confrontations likely, explains policy expert James Clay Moltz in a Comment piece in this week's issue of the journal Nature. [Read More]

NASA Probe Enters Unexplored 'Cosmic Purgatory' at Solar System's Edge

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft has entered a new region between our solar system and interstellar space. Scientists are calling this the "stagnation region," and have compared it to a cosmic purgatory. [Read More]

Some Alien Planets Could Be Made of Diamonds, Study Finds

ESO/SPACE.com

Some alien planets could be made of up to 50 percent diamond, a new study suggests, though these diamond planets wouldn't be hospitable to life. [Read More]

Odd Objects Near Mercury, Monster Black Holes and a Comet Diving Into the Sun

NASA/Sean Smith

From a comet diving into the sun to planets made of diamonds, it was a busy week in space.



Vote for your favorite space story of the week.

Newfound Comet to Dive Through Sun Next Week

NASA/STEREO

A newly discovered comet is racing toward a mid-December rendezvous with the Sun, a rendezvous that likely it will not survive. [Read More]

Mysterious Planet-Size Object Spotted Near Mercury

siniXster | YouTube

New telescope footage shows a coronal mass ejection blasting Mercury. UFO researchers say it has also unveiled a "cloaked" spaceship parked near the planet, but scientists say the strange, planet-size object is just an image processing artifact. [Read More]

NASA Telescope Confirms Alien Planet in Habitable Zone

NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Kepler spacecraft has detected more than 1,000 new alien planet candidates, and confirmed its first exoplanet in its host star's habitable zone. The finds bring the number of potential exoplanets discovered by the space telescope to more than 2,000. [Read More]

Saturday's Lunar Eclipse Will Include 'Impossible' Sight

Manivel K

The upcoming lunar eclipse on Saturday morning, Dec. 10, offers most viewers in North America an opportunity to observe what astronomy tells us is an impossibility: the Sun and the eclipsed Moon in the sky at the same time! [Read More]

Solar Storms Can 'Sandblast' Away Moon's Surface

NASA/SDO

Solar storms and associated Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) can significantly erode the lunar surface according to a new set of computer simulations by NASA scientists. [Read More]

Nobel Winners Keep Eyes on the Real Prize: Solving Dark Energy Riddle

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences/KVA TV

The three Nobel prize-winning physicists Saul Perlmutter, Brian Schmidt and Adam Riess will speak today from Sweden, where they will formally receive their awards. [Read More]