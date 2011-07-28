This amazing space wallpaper shows X-rays from Chandra and optical data from the VLT of the galaxy NGC 3115. Using the Chandra data, the flow of hot gas toward the supermassive black hole in the center of this galaxy has been imaged. This is the first time that clear evidence for such a flow has been observed in any black hole. The new Chandra image also supports the previous optical observations that suggest that NGC 3115's black hole has a mass of about two billion times that of the Sun. This would make NGC 3115 the host of the nearest billion-solar- mass black hole to Earth.
Supermassive Black Hole Sucks Up Hot Gas Space Wallpaper
(Image: © X-ray: NASA/CXC/Univ. of Alabama/K.Wong et al, Optical: ESO/VLT)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.