The moon sets on Cerro Paranal, home of ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT), in Chile.

The moon sets on Cerro Paranal, home of ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT), in Chile in this cool space wallpaper.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.